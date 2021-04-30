KV Anand was COVID 19 positive; Last rites took place directly at crematorium; REPORTS

KV Anand developed breathlessness and chest pain and he had managed to drove himself to a nearby hospital in Chennai.

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning and according to reports, he was COVID-19 positive. As it was COVID-19 case, his family was allowed to see him for a few minutes and mortal remains taken directly to the crematorium. The hospital kept people away from paying last respect to the National-award winning director. His last rites took place directly at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. The corporation officials cremated his body. Reportedly, a couple of weeks ago, KV Anand's wife and daughter had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They isolated themselved at home.

KV Anand, on the other hand, developed breathlessness and chest pain and he had managed to drove himself to a nearby hospital in Chennai. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on April 24. Due to Covid-19 complications, he suffered a massive heart attack and took his last breathe in the wee hours of the Friday morning, at around 3 AM. Meanwhile, the South Indian film industry is in shock and are paying heartfelt condolences to the acclaimed cinematographer.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nivin Pauly, Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, and many other celebs condoled the death of KV Anand on social media.

Director Shankar tweeted, "Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P..My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir & got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/npprKuZqUy — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2021 Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P My deepest condolences to his family and friends — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 30, 2021

Anand had won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his debut film as a cinematographer for Thenmavin Kombath. Rest is the history!

