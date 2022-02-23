KVRK: Here's how Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha & Nayanthara turned 'Jack & Roses' for Titanic pose; WATCH

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also known by its initials, KVRK is one of the much-awaited Tamil films starring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha & Nayanthara as main leads. A few days ago, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal makers have released a poster of the lead actors recreating iconic titanic pose and grabbed eyeballs. Now, the director shared a BTS glimpse of how Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha & Nayanthara turned 'Jack & Roses' into a titanic pose.

In the video, Samantha and Nayanthara can be seen entering the sets all dressed up Roses while Vijay can be seen doing the last preps as Vignesh Shivan directs. Sam and Nayanthara are all smiles as they recreate the iconic pose with Vijay, which went viral when the poster was released. Sharing it, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "When I made titanic with One Jack and two Roses.!Special Clip from BTS for all the#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal fans around :)."

Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen together on the big screen in the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively along with the powerhouse of talent, Vijay as Rambo in the film.

Billed to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers also announced the release date along with the teaser a few days ago. The film will hit the theatres on April 28, coinciding with Samantha's birthday. The teaser received an overwhelming response as it showed a triangle laughter riot love story.

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal: Samantha pens a post on her 'special friendship' with Nayanthara