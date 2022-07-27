KWK 7: Vijay Deverakonda speaks in Telugu; Ananya Panday finds it 'sexy' but KJo's translation steals the show
Have a look at this video of Vijay Deverakonda speaking in Telugu and Ananya Panday's adorable reaction to it.
As the new episode of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is set to premiere on the OTT platform, host Karan Johar shared an exciting sneak peek from the episode. In the video, the Arjun Reddy actor speaks in Telugu, his Liger co-star finds it "sexy".
Credits: Karan Johar Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!