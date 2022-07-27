KWK 7: Vijay Deverakonda speaks in Telugu; Ananya Panday finds it 'sexy' but KJo's translation steals the show

Have a look at this video of Vijay Deverakonda speaking in Telugu and Ananya Panday's adorable reaction to it.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 27, 2022 11:45 AM IST  |  10.8K
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on KWK 7
As the new episode of the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is set to premiere on the OTT platform, host Karan Johar shared an exciting sneak peek from the episode. In the video, the Arjun Reddy actor speaks in Telugu, his Liger co-star finds it "sexy".

