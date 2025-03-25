L2 Empuraan: Bengaluru-based college set to celebrate release of Mohanlal starrer and you won’t believe how; find out
Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam action flick L2: Empuraan has been the talk of the town now. And a Bangalore-based college will be celebrating the release with a special gesture.
The Malayalam film industry is buzzing with excitement at the moment, courtesy of the high expectations and buzz surrounding the upcoming film release L2: Empuraan. Amidst this, a Bengaluru-based college has made an unexpected special gesture towards the film.
As per reports, the Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru has declared a holiday on March 27 as a gesture to celebrate the theatrical release of L2:Empuraan.
That’s not all. The college has also secured and booked tickets for the FDFS of the action flick, with the screening starting as early as 7 AM in a popular multiplex in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar area of the city.
This special decision is said to have been taken by the chairman of the college who considers himself a fanboy of Mohanlal.
L2: Empuraan marks the sequel of the 2019-released film Lucifer. Both the first and second parts of the movie are written by Suresh Gopy and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
For the untold, the latter himself is also a part of the movie since he essays the role of Zayed Masood, the right-hand man of Stephen Nedumpully, played by Mohanlal.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed how L2: Empuraan will be completely different since the audience would not be able to make out the actual budget of the film even after watching it.
Moreover, he added that neither he nor Mohanlal had taken a single penny as remuneration for the film.
