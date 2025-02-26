L2: Empuraan - Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer caught in actors’ and producers’ association debate?

There is no doubt that the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent times. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise and is set to hit the silver screens on March 27.

However, according to the latest reports by Mathrubhumi, the Kerala Film Chamber appears to be targeting the film. The Chamber recently passed a new directive requiring films releasing after March 25 to seek its permission before signing contracts. It seems the timing of this decision was deliberately chosen to affect Empuraan.

Furthermore, according to TOI, the Film Chamber is also organizing a symbolic strike on March 27, coinciding with the film’s release. Reports suggest that the Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) has extended full support to the Chamber and even justified the action as a “legitimate demand.”

The symbolic strike and the Film Chamber’s actions come amid an ongoing debate in the Malayalam film industry. This was sparked by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association’s call for an industry-wide shutdown starting June 1, protesting the high remuneration demands of actors and seeking exemption from entertainment tax.

L2: Empuraan’s producer, Antony Perumbavoor, took to Facebook to share a strongly worded response to KFPA’s industry-wide shutdown. Several prominent actors voiced their support for his stance. However, this did not sit well with the KFPA, which has now asked Perumbavoor to withdraw and justify his response. Additionally, the KFPA sought support from the Film Chamber, further escalating the debate.

Many voices opposing the strike and shutdown argue that such actions will affect the livelihoods of thousands working in the film industry. Moreover, any strike on March 27 would likely result in significant losses for Empuraan’s producers. Netizens reacting to the reports on social media were quick to point out that Mohanlal’s films have often been released on Hartal days and have still been widely celebrated by fans.

L2: Empuraan, as mentioned earlier, is the second installment in the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer franchise, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and penned by Murali Gopy. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, and many more in crucial roles.

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor and K. Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film features music composed by Deepak Dev. Sujith Vassudev handles the cinematography, while Akhilesh Mohan takes charge of editing. Empuraan is set to hit the silver screens on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.