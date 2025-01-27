L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal says, ‘Prithviraj is a ruthless director’ at teaser launch event; spills beans on hardships faced at shoot

Mohanlal is all set to unleash a completely different avatar with his next film, L2: Empuraan. The trailer of the film was recently released, and during the event for the same, Lalettan spilled the beans on some anecdotes about the shooting of the film.

Speaking during the teaser launch event, Mohanlal called Prithviraj Sukumaran a ruthless director. Explaining further, the senior actor mentioned how the latter derives exactly what he wants from actors in his film, adding how it is the ideal behaviour for any filmmaker.

Mohanlal said, “Prithviraj is a ruthless director. He knows how to get what he wants from us. That's how a film should be directed. The reason why actors are good in a film is because of the director. I trust my directors. I have high hopes for Prithvi as an actor. He will be one of the best directors in India.”

Moving on, he also spoke about the hardships they had to endure while filming the movie. Mohanlal credited Prithviraj for putting his hundred percent in the project at hand, adding that once people watch it on-screen, they will be able to reflect on the amount of effort that has been put in.

Recalling how the film was shot within difficult circumstances and a short working unit, Mohanlal said, “We had to sit idle for many days. But the unit was small. That’s how Prithvi shot. There were three or four hundred people. It was a small unit, and it’s a small film.”

For the unversed, L2 Empuraan features Prithviraj Sukumaran as well as one of the lead cast, besides being the director. Other stars include Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and others. The film is bankrolled by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvaad Cinemas. It is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2025.

