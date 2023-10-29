L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran drops location PIC as he wraps up first schedule of Mohanlal starrer

L2 Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, started rolling on the first week of October 2023. The highly anticipated project marks the third collaboration of superstar Mohanlal and actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As per the latest updates, the filmmaker and his team have finally wrapped the first schedule of L2 Empuraan in Ladakh, on October 28, Saturday. Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the updates by dropping a location pic from the sets of the Mohanlal starrer, on his official Instagram handle.

Prithviraj Sukumaran announces L2 Empuraan first schedule wrap

The multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema, who is donning the director's hat for the third time with L2 Empuraan, recently took to his official Instagram handle and announced the first schedule wrap of the movie, with a special post. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a location picture from the Ladakh location of the movie with a caption that reads: "End of Schedule 1. #L2E #Empuraan"

In the picture, the actor-director, who is seen giving instructions to his team, looks handsome as always in a grey ribbed sweatshirt, which he paired with a matching jacket, and a pair of blue denim trousers. Prithviraj completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and is seen holding the director's mic in his hand.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post, below:

