L2: Empuraan release date announced: Mohanlal starrer set for March 27, 2025; makers drop an intriguing poster of a mysterious figure

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are finally joining hands once again for the second installment of their film series Lucifer. The second installment called L2: Empuraan is now officially announced to release on March 27, 2024.

The official announcement made by the makers unveiled a special poster that featured a mysterious figure, donning a white shirt and has a red dragon symbol on his back.

The movie L2: Empuraan marks as the second installment in the planned trilogy of the Lucifer series. The action film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran would serve as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. The movie features Mohanlal once again as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally with an ensemble cast of actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and many more in key roles.

The 2019 movie was a political actioner that starts off with a power struggle after the demise of a prominent leader in Kerala. With various forces trying to subdue his apparent heir, things take a swift turn when they realize the person their dealing with is much more sinister than all of them.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is also set to make his directorial debut with the movie Barroz. The upcoming movie is touted to be a fantasy flick that focuses on the story of a treasure guardian who is protecting the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama for 400 years. The film also has actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in prominent roles.

Moreover, the actor is also playing the lead role in the tentatively called L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film was recently wrapped up with the director announcing the pack-up with a new post.

Furthermore, Mohanlal is also playing a key cameo in the movie Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the title role. The film also has actors Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, and more in prominent roles with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal also making special appearances.

