L2 Empuraan: Teaser of Mohanlal starrer sequel, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to release on THIS date; CBFC clears 2-min promo

L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects from Malayalam cinema in 2025. As the movie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is slated to release on March 27, 2025, the makers have announced the teaser launch date for the same.

In a recent Instagram story by Prithviraj himself, the actor announced that the movie’s teaser would be launched in Kochi on January 26, 2025, at 6 PM.

See the official post:

Moreover, the much-awaited teaser for L2: Empuraan was censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on January 22. The censor report states that the promo for Lucifer's sequel will be 2 minutes and 22 seconds long. Additionally, it has been censored with a UA 13+ rating.

The film, which is the second installment of a planned trilogy, will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to 2019’s Lucifer. The first installment, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was a political action thriller.

Following the main protagonist, Stephen Nedumpally, the movie delved into the aftermath of Kerala politics after the death of its Chief Minister and Stephen’s foster father, PK Ramdas. With several forces aligning themselves to prevent Stephen from becoming Ramdas's successor and enacting their own agendas, Stephen is framed and jailed.

However, the tides soon start to shift when his foes realize he is much more than just a local politician. Instead, he is revealed to be the head of an unnamed crime syndicate, operating the world from the shadows.

With Mohanlal in the lead role, the film also features an ensemble cast, including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, and many more in key roles.

With the sequel set to explore the true origins of Stephen Nedumpally, the movie will also dive deep into the aftermath of Kerala politics following his departure.

As many actors are likely to return for the sequel, the upcoming movie is also expected to introduce new characters, with actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arjun Das, and more likely to join the cast.

