L2 Empuraan teaser OUT: Mohanlal starrer by Prithviraj Sukumaran is a visual treat packed with intrigue, marking the return of the Devil

The makers of L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, finally unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated sequel on January 26, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film marks the second installment in the planned trilogy of the Lucifer film series.

The 2-minute and 23-second teaser kicks off with a stylish intro featuring Mohanlal’s powerful dialogue: “This is a war, not between good and evil, but evil vs. evil.” The teaser captures the essence of the film, delving into the lore of the Illuminati and an unknown group of people who possess the power to control the world.

With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier reprising their roles from the first installment, the teaser ends on a high note as Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab'raam declares, “This deal is with the Devil.”

Check out the teaser for L2: Empuraan:

The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is based on a screenplay written by actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy. The film has been shooting around the globe for some time and features Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and many others from the original film reprising their roles.

L2: Empuraan is slated for release on March 27, 2025, and will also introduce additional cast members. The film is expected to explore both the past of Khureshi Ab'raam and the aftermath of Lucifer following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from Kerala politics.

The 2019 movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, marked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut. This political action thriller focused on the turmoil in Kerala politics after the sudden death of CM PK Ramdas. With adversaries plotting their revenge, the potential rise of Chief Minister Stephen Nedumpally is hindered by a false case framed against him, with plans for Ramdas’ son Jatin to become the successor.

However, the events that unfold later reveal Stephen Nedumpally’s true nature, making him a far greater force than anyone could have anticipated.

