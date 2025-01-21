L2 Empuraan: Tovino Thomas turns into people’s leader Jathin Ramdas for film; makers drop poster on actor’s birthday
Makers of the upcoming action thriller L2 Empuraan made the character reveal for Tovino Thomas, who is the latest addition to the multi-starrer cast of the film.
Upcoming Malayalam action flick L2: Empuraan has grabbed attention for all the correct reasons. With actors like Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the film has captivated fans with its intriguing first glimpses and character reveal announcements of the cast who are set to be a part of the movie.
And now, the makers surprised everyone as they unveiled yet another character for the actioner, played by Tovino Thomas. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they revealed the first look of the actor from the film, coinciding with his birthday today.
Check out the post here:
Along with the poster, the caption summed up the kind of role Tovino would be playing with a character named Jathin Ramdas.
The caption read, “Team #L2E wishes #Jathin a very Happy Birthday. Power… is an illusion! @ActorTovinoThomas#L2E Releasing on 27th March 2025.”
On the work front, Tovino has been on a hit spree lately. His 2024 release Ajayante Randam Moshanam was a clear hit, where the actor enacted triple roles with distinct features in utter perfection.
Moving on, the beginning of the year 2025 saw Tovino bring up yet another spectacular and promising performance with the film Identity. Ever since its release, audiences have been lauding his work incredibly.
Coming back to L2: Empuraan, the film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also a part of the film as well. It marks the second installment of their popular 2019 film series titled Lucifer.
The storyline of L2: Empuraan will serve both as a prequel and sequel to the preceding movie. With a release date locked on for March 27, 2025, the project is a planned trilogy.
