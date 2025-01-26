L2 Teaser Launch Event: Mammootty and Mohanlal walk hand-in-hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s shocking revelation on rejecting to direct Rajinikanth

One of the most anticipated Malayalam projects, L2: Empuraan, is just a few months away from its release, and after a delivering power-packed performance in Malaikottai Vaaliban, Mohanlal is back in a lead role. Today on 26th January 2025 at the movie trailer launch event we witnessed the legendary moment between the two titans Mammootty and Mohanlal, and honestly it had all our hearts. Keep reading for more information.

The trailer launch event of the movie L2: Empuraan was held in Kochi, where Mohanlal, along with the other cast and makers, was present. Promising the amazing cinematic experience, the event also witnessed the iconic moment, wherein the OG Malayalam duo Mammootty and Mohanlal stepped down from the stage holding hands, showcasing the care and respect they had for each other.

Mammootty and Mohanlal had worked together in more than seven films and will again collaborate for the Mahesh Narayanan movie.

Moreover, the director of L2: Empuraan Prithviraj Sukumara made a shocking revelation on rejecting working with Rajinikanth.

The director revealed that Subaskaran of Lyca Productions had previously connected with him to direct a film with Rajinikanth. But at that time as he was a part-time director he was not ready for this responsibility. Also, Sukumura wanted to complete at the particular period, which was not possible for Prithviraj, hence he declined the offer.

He also mentioned that he had remained in touch with Subhaskaran and kept meeting him whenever he was in London and spending time together. And after years they finally collaborated for L2: Empuraan.

Talking about Mohanlal’s movie, it’s a sequel to Lucifer released in 2019. It’s the second installment of the planned trilogy and along with the actor, many other members will be back, continuing playing their key roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2025.

