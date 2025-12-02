L365: Mohanlal reunites with Thudarum’s Tharun Moorthy, producer confirms new story

Mohanlal is all set to hit the big screens next with the fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. The actor had earlier announced his next movie, tentatively titled L365, but there now seems to be a change in the director and the story.

L365: Mohanlal reunites with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy

In an official post, the makers of L365 announced that Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy will be helming Mohanlal's film. The production house had previously revealed that the movie would be directed by Austin Dan Thomas, marking his directorial debut after appearing as a co-star in Thallumaala.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy and Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. With your blessings, we begin weaving another tale of hearts and horizons.”

Notably, Austin has also deactivated his social media handles, and the production house has removed every post linked to the previously announced project.

See the announcement here:

In an interview with Reporter TV, producer Ashiq Usman revealed that the film would feature a fresh subject and would not be the initially planned cop-comedy drama.

Apparently, the actor and the team were not satisfied with the final narration by Austin, which led them to make a new creative decision and shelve the initial project. The new film will also be written by Satheesh Kurup.

Moreover, the producer revealed that Tharun's next movie, Torpedo, starring Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, and Arjun Das, will only go on floors after wrapping up the Mohanlal starrer.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to hit the big screens with his movie Vrusshabha, slated to release on December 25, 2025. The upcoming Malayalam-Telugu bilingual will feature the actor as a king and will explore the theme of reincarnation.

Following this, the actor will appear in a lead role in the crime drama Drishyam 3. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the third installment in the successful franchise.

Recently, the makers wrapped up Lalettan's portions, with the actor expected to move on to other projects in his lineup.

As per reports, the superstar will next join the sets of the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, reprising his role from the first installment. Additionally, the actor also has a cameo in his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film Thudakkam. He is also co-starring with Mammootty in the spy action drama Patriot.

