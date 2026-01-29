L366 First Look: Mohanlal introduced as ‘pure love’ TS Lovelajan in Tharun Moorthy’s cop action comedy

Mohanlal is currently filming his next release, tentatively titled L366. As the team is shooting in Thodupuzha, Kerala, the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie, introducing Mohanlal’s character as TS Lovelajan.

L366 First Look: Mohanlal introduced as TS Lovelajan in Tharun Moorthy directorial

Taking to his social media handle, Mohanlal shared the first look of L366 with fans. The new look presents him as a Kerala Police sub-inspector, sporting his classic moustache.

Appearing to play a middle-class family man, the first look offers a subtle and realistic introduction to his character and setting. Sharing the look on social media, Lalettan wrote, “Introducing pure love in human form - TS Lovelajan.”

Here’s the official look of L366

The upcoming movie L366 marks the superstar’s reunion with director Tharun Moorthy after the success of Thudarum in 2025. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is touted to be a cop action-comedy, with Lalettan playing the role of an SI in a local police station.

With Ratheesh Ravi penning the screenplay, the movie will feature Meera Jasmine as the female co-lead, marking her return to a lead role alongside Mohanlal after several years. Previously, she had also made a cameo appearance in Hridayapoorvam alongside the actor.

Initially, the project was announced as L365, with Thallumaala actor Austin Das named as the director. However, due to creative differences, he was replaced by Tharun Moorthy, turning the project into a new film distinct from the originally intended one.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is all set to hit the big screens with Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller will continue the Drishyam franchise, exploring a more emotional narrative centered on the protagonist Georgekutty.

With most of the original cast returning for the third instalment, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2026.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will also appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled L367. Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film is touted to be a grand venture with more than 100 days of shooting.

