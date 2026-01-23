L366: Mohanlal returns to his classic moustache look after years for Tharun Moorthy’s cop actioner, begins shoot

Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy made headlines in 2025 with their film Thudarum. After its massive success, the duo have reunited for the tentatively titled L366, with Lalettan returning to his old-school classic moustache look.

L366: Mohanlal begins shoot for cop action comedy with Tharun Moorthy

In a recent series of images shared on social media, Mohanlal officially announced that he would be joining the shoot of L366 from January 23, 2026, onwards. The pictures included pooja and clapboard moments from the sets, with director Tharun Moorthy welcoming the superstar.

Sharing the images, Lalettan wrote, “Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers.” In a separate post, the actor also officially revealed his classic moustache look, shedding the beard after many years, as he is expected to play a police officer in the upcoming film.

Check out the official pictures from L366 here:

Initially announced as L365, the film was supposed to be helmed by Thallumaala director Austin Dan Thomas. However, due to unspecified reasons, the project did not materialise, with the producer later confirming that a new story was in the making.

After Austin exited the project, Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy was roped in, marking his second collaboration with the superstar.

In an interview with Reporter TV, producer Ashiq Usman revealed that the film would feature a fresh subject and would not be the initially planned project. Apparently, the actor and the team were not satisfied with the final narration by Austin, which led them to make a new creative decision and shelve the original film.

While unconfirmed, it is believed that Meera Jasmine might be playing the female co-lead, reuniting with Mohanlal on screen after the brief cameo in Hridayapoorvam.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is next set to appear in the lead role in Jeethu Joseph’s directorial Drishyam 3. The upcoming film is slated for release on April 2, 2026, becoming the third instalment in the crime thriller franchise.

Apart from Lalettan, the film will see Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and others reprise their roles.

Moreover, the actor is also set to appear in cameo roles in films such as Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, Jayasurya’s Kathanaar, and Thudakkam, which marks the acting debut of his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.

ALSO READ: Cheekatilo Twitter Review: 7 Tweets you must read before watching Sobhita Dhulipala's OTT thriller