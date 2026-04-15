L366 titled Athimanoharam: Mohanlal’s cop action comedy with Tharun Moorthy drops a new look for Vishu

Mohanlal and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy are all set to collaborate for the second time after the massive success of Thudarum. The superstar has now announced that their upcoming film is titled Athimanoharam.

Mohanlal’s L366 is titled Athimanoharam

Taking to his social media handle, Mohanlal shared a new look from the film. Along with the poster, the superstar extended Vishu wishes to his fans while announcing the film’s title as Athimanoharam.

The new poster features the superstar in a police uniform, looking upward with a smile. His character is seen surrounded by devotees making their way to Sabarimala. Interestingly, the title design includes two stars, indicating that Mohanlal plays the role of a sub-inspector in the film.

Here’s the look:

More about Athimanoharam

Athimanoharam is touted to be a cop action-comedy, with Mohanlal playing a Sub-Inspector at a local police station. With Ratheesh Ravi penning the screenplay, the film marks Meera Jasmine’s return to a lead role alongside Mohanlal after several years. She had previously made a cameo appearance in Hridayapoorvam alongside the actor.

Initially, the project was announced as L365, with Thallumaala actor Austin Das attached as the director. However, due to creative differences, he was replaced by Tharun Moorthy, turning the project into a new film distinct from the original version.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but has now been postponed to May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday.

Prior to the release of Drishyam 3, the makers have also announced that Drishyam 2, which was originally released directly on OTT, will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Apart from L366, Lalettan has also announced projects like L367 and a film with director Priyadarshan, marking the director’s 100th project. The superstar will also make cameo appearances in films like Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 , Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Khalifa: Part 1, and Thudakkam.

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