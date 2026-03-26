L366 Update: Mohanlal starrer wraps up 50 days of shoot, next schedule to kick off from May 2026; Report

Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy are currently working on their second project together, tentatively titled L366, following the success of Thudarum. Recent reports suggest that the film has completed 50 days of shooting, with the next schedule expected to begin in a couple of months.

Mohanlal starrer L366 wraps up 50 days of shoot?

According to an online report, L366 has completed a 50-day shooting schedule. The film is reportedly expected to undergo another 70 days of filming before wrapping up completely, with the next schedule set to begin in May 2026. It is also expected that the upcoming schedule will take place in Mumbai.

However, this remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

More about L366

L366 is touted to be a cop action-comedy, with Mohanlal playing a Sub-Inspector at a local police station. With Ratheesh Ravi penning the screenplay, the film marks Meera Jasmine’s return to a lead role alongside Mohanlal after several years. She had previously made a cameo appearance in Hridayapoorvam alongside the actor.

Initially, the project was announced as L365, with Thallumaala actor Austin Das attached as the director. However, due to creative differences, he was replaced by Tharun Moorthy, turning the project into a new film distinct from the original version.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3 , directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, but has now been postponed to May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday.

Prior to the release of Drishyam 3, the makers have also announced that Drishyam 2, which was originally released directly on OTT, will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2026.

Apart from L366, Mohanlal has also announced projects like L367 and a film with director Priyadarshan, marking the director’s 100th project. The superstar will also make cameo appearances in films like Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1, and Thudakkam.

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