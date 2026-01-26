L367: Mohanlal announces next movie with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan, unveils intriguing poster

Mohanlal had recently announced his next movie, tentatively titled L366, with director Tharun Moorthy, officially marking the beginning of its shoot. Now, the superstar has also announced another upcoming project, tentatively titled L367, which will be helmed by Meppadiyan fame Vishnu Mohan.

Taking to his official social media handle, Mohanlal penned, “With immense joy, I announce my next project, L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together.”

Sharing the update, the actor also unveiled an intriguing poster. The new look features two lanes of a road, with one filled with cars hustling toward a destination, while a single car travels in the opposite direction.

While more details about the upcoming project have not yet been revealed, the film will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Moreover, the movie will be helmed by director Vishnu Mohan, marking his third directorial venture.

The filmmaker made his debut in 2022 with the Unni Mukundan–starrer drama thriller Meppadiyan. The film follows the story of Jayakrishnan, a kind-hearted mechanic who faces misfortune when an enticing real estate deal leaves him penniless and entangled in an intricate network of wealthy men and greedy politicians.

How he deals with these challenges forms the crux of the story. Apart from the Marco actor, the film also featured Anju Kurian, Kottayam Ramesh, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Nisha Sarang, and others in key roles.

Later, Vishnu directed a film titled Kadha Innuvare starring Biju Menon and Methil Devika.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to hit the big screens with Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The third installment of the crime thriller franchise is slated for release on April 2, 2026.

Moving ahead, the actor will also appear in the cop action-comedy film tentatively titled L366. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie marks the reunion of the Thudarum duo. The superstar recently unveiled the pooja pictures and his new look for the film, with Meera Jasmine playing the co-lead.

Looking further ahead, Lalettan will also play an important role in the upcoming multistarrer Patriot, headlined by Mammootty. The spy action drama also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and others in key roles, with the film set to release on April 23, 2026.

