L368: Mohanlal to work with Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan for first time; Pooja ceremony pics unveiled

Mohanlal has announced his next project with Varane Avashyamund director Anoop Sathyan, marking the duo’s first collaboration. The movie, tentatively titled L368, has unveiled its first look, along with pictures from the pooja ceremony.

L368: Mohanlal kickstarts new film with Anoop Sathyan

The first look of L368 features Mohanlal seated between two young girls against the scenic backdrop of a coastal road running alongside the sea. Colourful origami paper swans are scattered around them, with the girls holding up their hands as if communicating through sign language.

Here’s the first look and pooja ceremony pictures:

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie will feature Sangeeth Prathap in a key role, following his appearances alongside the veteran star in films like Hridayapoorvam and Thudakkam. Produced by Binu George Alexander, the film will be written, directed and edited by Anoop Sathyan.

The filmmaker is returning to the director’s chair after six years, following his debut film Varane Avashyamund, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan. Interestingly, the director was also closely associated with his father, Sathyan Anthikad, in his previous film, Hridayapoorvam.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal was last seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie saw the veteran star reprise his role as Mathew from the first instalment. Apart from him, the actioner also featured cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi and Jackie Shroff.

Looking ahead, the superstar will appear in a lead role in his second collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy, Athimanoharam. Slated for release on December 24, 2026, the movie will feature Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. Ahead of its release, the team is set to unveil the first single, Sundara Ravanan, on November 1, 2026, coinciding with Kerala Piravi (Kerala Formation Day).

Moreover, Lalettan will collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan for Operation Ganga , co-starring Arjun Rampal and Bhagyashri Borse, marking the latter two actors' Malayalam cinema debut. Adil Hussain, R. Parthiban and Aju Varghese will also appear in key roles.

Additionally, the veteran star has films like Nedukandam Miracle with director Dileesh Pothan, along with projects with directors Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Jeethu Joseph in his lineup.

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