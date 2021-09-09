Laabam Movie Review: Predictable yet worth watching for Vijay Sethupathi

Title: Laabam

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu

Director: SP Jananathan

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam, which has been making headlines for a long time now has finally been released in the theatres and is making noise for all the right reasons. Starring Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Harish Uthhaman, Kalaiyarasan and others in key roles, the film is directed by Jananathan. The film was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Here’s the review.

The film is all about community farming which is popularly known as joint agriculture as well. Pakkiri (Vijay Sethupathi) is someone who loves his village and is ready to go to any extent to save the village and the farming lands from the corporate vultures who want to occupy their village in the name of helping the unemployed with employment. But Pakkiri doesn’t want this to happen and encourages the people to take up community farming. But things aren’t as easy as the same. There is mafia and politics involved in this, making things dirty. Now how our hero, with the help of his girlfriend Clara (Shruti Haasan) and villagers mobilizes this movement forms the crux of the story.

Vijay Sethupathi is someone who doesn’t accept films and roles until and unless he has something challenging to do in it. And once again, he stole the show with his performance. In his element, he has done a neat job. Shruti Haasan’s performance was also of great support to Vijay’s role and she has also done a good performance.

As usual, Jagapathi Babu has got into the skin of his character and played a good role of a businessman and a mastermind behind the scam. Sai Dhanshika has also done a good job in the flick.

The plot of the film is predictable but the messaging is handled quite really well. It talks about the importance of community farming and how the future and farming culture of India can be made better.

This film is director SP Jananathan's last film as a director and he made sure he gave more than the best for this film. The dialogues of the film are packed with information, current affairs, how the global market depends on agriculture, and a lot more. Especially seeing Vijay Sethupathi recites those dialogues is going to be a visual delight to all his fans. The visuals, locations, technicalities, and camera work are assets to the film. Music by D. Imman is a cherry on the cake for this film.

Also Read: Laabam Twitter review: SP Jananathan's last film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan gets mixed response

Watch the movie trailer below: