Laabam: Shooting of the Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer resumes

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, the film will be based on the life of farmers, and the lead actors will be shown as activists who standup for farmers.

The shooting process of Kollywood film Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles was brought to a halt when the pandemic situation gripped the nation. After about 5 months, the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, and the shooting process of several movies have been resumed. Now, the makers of Laabam took to social media and revealed that they have also restarted the shooting process of the film while sharing some BTS photos from the sets.

Sharing the photo, Arumugakumar from the production team gave a peek into the sets and wrote on his social media page, “Get, set, go. The time has come to resume shoot for our production venture #Laabam. Back to work mode.” Written and directed by SP Jhananathan, the film also starrs Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Daniel Anne Pope and Vincent Ashokan to name a few. From the teaser and trailer, it is understood that Vijay Sethupathi plays a social activist in the film.

It is anticipated that he will fight for farmers’ rights. Music for the film is by Imman, while Ramji will be cranking the camera and editing is by Anthony. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a bunch of films in his pipeline including Master, Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic, Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will be next seen playing the female lead in Ravi Teja starrer Tollywood film Krack.

Credits :Twitter

