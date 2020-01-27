Laabam: Shruti Haasan shares a picture with music composer D Imman as she prepares to croon a song

The picture shared by the south siren Shruti Haasan sees her prepping for the song with the well known music composer D Imman.

The Krack actress is Shruti Haasan who will also feature in the south flick Laabam is all set to croon a song for the film. This film will star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The picture shared by the south siren sees her prepping for the song with the well known music composer D Imman. The film Laabam will see the gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The music director also shared the happy news of Shruti Haasan singing a melody for the south flick, Laabam. The south megastar Vijay Sethupathi is also producing the film.

The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors of Laabam. On the work front, the stunning actress Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who recently featured in the south drama Disco Raja. The actress will play the female lead. The first look of the beautiful actress in her Krack look was unveiled some time back by the makers of the film. The fans and followers of Shruti Haasan could not stop gushing about her avatar and how amazing her character looks in the first look poster of Krack.

The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi who got tremendous positive response for his act in the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Sanga Thamizhan, will be playing the lead in the upcoming south film called Master. This film will see Bigil actor Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the lead in Master. Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the brutal villain in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

