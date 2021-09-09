Laabam Twitter review: SP Jananathan's last film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan gets mixed response

Laabam is one of the most special Tamil films releasing today as director SP Jananathan passed away due to a cardiac arrest while working on the film's edit. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, Laabam has released today, on September 9 in theatres. Cinema lovers are super excited to catch their favourite actors back on the big screen. Well, Laabam is out for the audience and is getting mixed response on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi in never seen before avatar for an intense role in this social dram had already set high expectations. Also, Shruti Haasan fans can't keep calm as she makes a comeback to Tamil with Laabam after almost 4 years. Laabam is a social-political thriller with a powerful message. The film revolves around Vijay Sethupathi who leads a group of youth and tries to reform agriculture practices.

The audience is all praises for the actor's performance in the film while Shruti Haasan's song Clara is one of the highlights.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Laabam:

Laabam also has Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The music of the fim is by D. Imman while Ramji is the cinematographer.

To unversed, SP Jananathan passed away on 14 March, 2021 while the film was in the post-production stage.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has two more movies releasing in the coming days. Tuglaq Durbar will release on Sun TV on September 10 and will be out the next day, which is September 11 on Netflix. Annabelle Sethupathi co-starring is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.