Laabam Twitter review: SP Jananathan's last film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan gets mixed response
Laabam is one of the most special Tamil films releasing today as director SP Jananathan passed away due to a cardiac arrest while working on the film's edit. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, Laabam has released today, on September 9 in theatres. Cinema lovers are super excited to catch their favourite actors back on the big screen. Well, Laabam is out for the audience and is getting mixed response on social media.
Vijay Sethupathi in never seen before avatar for an intense role in this social dram had already set high expectations. Also, Shruti Haasan fans can't keep calm as she makes a comeback to Tamil with Laabam after almost 4 years. Laabam is a social-political thriller with a powerful message. The film revolves around Vijay Sethupathi who leads a group of youth and tries to reform agriculture practices.
The audience is all praises for the actor's performance in the film while Shruti Haasan's song Clara is one of the highlights.
Check out what Twitterati have to say about Laabam:
...plz save agriculture & farmers from Tamil cinema
Kaththi, SeemaRaja,Boomerang, Bhoomi, Sulthan...now Laabam..next Kadaisi Vivasayi..
— Blazing van Jay (@blazingvj) September 9, 2021
With due respects to late Director SP. Jananathan, it is a tiresome watch. Execution narration misfire.
Vivasayatha vitrunga bha
Take feminism the new vivasayam#Laabam pic.twitter.com/tY8gLcMu04
— Abhi Aditya Anbazhagan (@abhi_aditya10) September 9, 2021
Sorry to Disappoint you Guys.
‘Only’ For S P Jananathan Sir, Removing my #Laabam Review.
This will never happen in future!
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 9, 2021
#Laabam - Information Dump!
A socio-political film on collective farming & it's politics! Fills the entire narrative with ideologies & factual quotes!
No drama & never connects!
VJS performs in speech! Imman
In the end, only enjoyed SP Jananathan's post-credit monologue! pic.twitter.com/M5GCuFECza
— Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) September 9, 2021
How you say it might have issues, but what is being said needs public attention.
Feels like I just walked out of a 1 hour class on agriculture. #Laabam
— S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) September 9, 2021
#Laabam: Well-intentioned social message mass movie about the welfare of farmers & how they can prosper if they are united and led by the right leader (#VijaySethupathi as Pakkiri). Lots of facts, history & information in the dialogs. Many noted actors in this grand production!
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 9, 2021
Laabam also has Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The music of the fim is by D. Imman while Ramji is the cinematographer.
To unversed, SP Jananathan passed away on 14 March, 2021 while the film was in the post-production stage.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has two more movies releasing in the coming days. Tuglaq Durbar will release on Sun TV on September 10 and will be out the next day, which is September 11 on Netflix. Annabelle Sethupathi co-starring Taapsee Pannu is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.