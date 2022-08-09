Naga Chaitanya has no attitude, says Aamir Khan in a candid chat with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna

Aamir Khan is rigorously promoting his upcoming pan-Indian film Laal Singh Chaddha in Southern states. The film also features Naga Chaitanya in a key role and also marks his debut. Tollywood biggies Nagarjuna Akkineni and Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha has been constant support of Aamir for promotions in Telugu states especially.

Now, Aamir Khan got together for a fun interview with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Naga Chaitanya. The interview was hosted by Nagarjuna and is full of fun and laughter. During the interview, Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Naga Chaitanya, who is playing the role of his best friend in Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "Chay is caring and has no attitude at all very focused on what he is doing."

Nagarjuna also called his interviewing Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Naga Chaitanya as a host a miracle for him.

Recently, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and penned his review as he heaped praises on his son Naga Chaitanya and the film. “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor, he tweeted."

Slated to reach the audience in theatres on 11th August this year, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the venture is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was also based on Winston Groom's 1986 namesake novel.