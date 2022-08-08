Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay 'family member'; Says Ajith Kumar has internal power

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently visiting the South states to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is also released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and others. The actor recently interacted with the press and also hosted a special premiere show. During the interaction, Aamir spoke a few words about Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

Aamir Khan was asked to say something about the Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith. When asked about Thalapathy Vijay, Aamir said “Vijay sir is a fantastic actor. When I see him, I get the feeling of a brother; a family member. I get the same feeling with Rajini sir too.” The actor recently interacted with the press and also hosted a special premiere show that was attended by many biggies including Udhay Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan, Khushbu, and others.

Aamir also said nice things about Ajith and his personality. He added, “Ajith has a lot of internal power in him, which is waiting to explode. He has that personality, I feel.”

The Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha is presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film also features Naga Chaitanya in the role of an army officer and also marks his debut in Bollywood. The Telugu actor also attended the Tamil promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chennai.