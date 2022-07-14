Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna organise a special screening at Chiranjeevi’s home

After much delay, Aamir Khan's forthcoming comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha will make it to the theatres on the 11th of August this year. Before the audience can give their verdict on the Hindi retelling of the famous Hollywood drama Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Nagarjuna organized a special screening of the movie at Magestar's Hyderabad residence. RRR maker SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar also attended this screening.

An image from the star-studded evening is doing rounds on the internet and netizens are going gaga over it. For those who do not know, Naga Chaitanya will be doing a prominent role in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Furthermore, Naga Chaitanya fans are also eagerly waiting to witness his romantic entertainer Thank You on the silver screen, which is expected to release in the theatres on 22nd July this year.

During one of the promotional events for the flick, Naga Chaitanya confirmed that he will portray a Mahesh Babu fan in the film. He told Galatta Plus, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas have evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

Also, the makers recently unveiled the Thank You trailer and the movie buffs found it extremely promising.

Also Read: Allu Arjun and his Icon team pose for an uber-cool photo in front of a private jet; Where are they headed?