Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya's role Balaraju in Aamir Khan's film has a connection to his grandfather

Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a big movie of Aamir Khan titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be seen in the role of Balaraju, an army officer in the film. While his first look and BTS pics from the film went viral among audiences, makers shared a BTS video of Naga Chaitanya's journey as Balaraju.

The special video which captured the beautiful journey of Naga Chaitanya as Balaraju in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, reveals that his character has a special connection with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The team picked Naga Chaitanya's look for the film from his grandfather's Balaraju film. That sleek mustache and south Indian dhoti was inspired by ANR in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan also shared their experience of working together on the film.

Aamir Khan also praises Naga Chaitanya and says his proud must be proud that he was brought up so well and good. Naga Chaitanya called his debut film Laal Singh Chaddha 'very special'. The entire video highlights the entire process of coming up with everything that stands for Balaraju.

Interestingly, Chaitanya, who is quite excited to work with Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist had personally called him to offer the role in the movie.

The film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, and features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. The Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha is presented by Chiranjeevi, who has recently watched the film with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and other biggies from the industry.

