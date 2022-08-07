Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya papped in Hyderabad

The premiere of the much-anticipated drama, Laal Singh Chaddha was organized in Hyderabad last night. Leads, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya were all smiles as they arrived at the event together. Apart from them, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of the flick also attended the event.

The fans went gaga as the Acharya star stepped out of his car. Slated to reach the audience in theatres on 11th August this year, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the venture is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was also based on Winston Groom's 1986 namesake novel.

Check out the pictures below:

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Tanuj Tiku has provided the tunes for the drama. While Satyajit Pande has looked after the camerawork, Hemanti Sarkar has performed the editing.

In the meantime, recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya opened up about stepping in for Vijay Sethupathi in the movie, “I was only told that there were some date problems, and that’s why the project didn’t work out with Vijay sir. But yea, that was never really the concern because from the time I came in, the character was designed completely around the sensibilities of where I come from. Like it’s a Telugu boy from Andhra, and even the diction, the Hindi has a few Telugu speaking words here and there you know to make it look very organic. All these aspects made me feel very comfortable. But yea, with Vijay sir, we never really overlapped anywhere, and there was no discussion on it.”