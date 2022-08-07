Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya papped in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, and Aamir Khan attended the premiere of the highly-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad last night.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 07, 2022 12:00 PM IST  |  1.4K
Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere
Laal Singh Chaddha Premiere: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya papped in Hyderabad
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
The premiere of the much-anticipated drama, Laal Singh Chaddha was organized in Hyderabad last night. Leads, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya were all smiles as they arrived at the event together. Apart from them, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is presenting the Telugu version of the flick also attended the event. 
 
The fans went gaga as the Acharya star stepped out of his car. Slated to reach the audience in theatres on 11th August this year, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the venture is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was also based on Winston Groom's 1986 namesake novel. 
 
Check out the pictures below:
laal_singh_chaddha_premiere_1.jpeg
laal_singh_chaddha_premiere_2.jpeg
laal_singh_chaddha_premiere_3.jpeg
laal_singh_chaddha_premiere_4.jpeg
laal_singh_chaddha_premiere_5.jpeg
 
 
Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Tanuj Tiku has provided the tunes for the drama. While Satyajit Pande has looked after the camerawork, Hemanti Sarkar has performed the editing.
 
In the meantime, recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya opened up about stepping in for Vijay Sethupathi in the movie, “I was only told that there were some date problems, and that’s why the project didn’t work out with Vijay sir. But yea, that was never really the concern because from the time I came in, the character was designed completely around the sensibilities of where I come from. Like it’s a Telugu boy from Andhra, and even the diction, the Hindi has a few Telugu speaking words here and there you know to make it look very organic. All these aspects made me feel very comfortable. But yea, with Vijay sir, we never really overlapped anywhere, and there was no discussion on it.”
 
Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!