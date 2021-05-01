Labour Day: Keerthy Suresh pens a heart warming note; Darshan, Raashi Khanna share emotional post

On the occasion of Labour Day, Keerthy Suresh, Raashi Khanna and Sandalwood star Dharshan sent their wishes to their fans and followers.

While wishing their fans and followers on the International Labour Day, South stars Keerthy Suresh, Raashi Khanna and Darshan shared their heart warming notes. Keerthy Suresh urged everyone to stay safe while sharing her wish. She wrote, “To all those who continue to fight for us tirelessly Wishing you all a day dedicated to you Stay safe #LabourDay #LabourDay2021”. Fans took to the comments section and sent their wishes to her too.

Kannada actor Darshan compared the sweat of labourers with gold and penned an emotional note. He wrote, “The price of labour, when it is earned by sweating, is equal to gold. Labor is the country's largest asset. Happy Labor Day to all the hard workers.” Raashi Khanna thanked all the frontline workers who are working restlessly. She wrote, “A big salute to all the frontline workers who are relentlessly working round the clock to make sure we are safe! Thank you!!”

Before this, celebrities including Malavika Mohanan, Samantha Akkineni shared their wishes on International Earth Day. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has an ensemble of films in her kitty including Good Luck Shaki, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu and Annaatthe with Rajinikanth. Raashi Khanna, on the other hand, is currently busy working on various projects in several languages. Her Tamil films Aranmanai 3 and Tughlaq Durbar are in post production stages. Darshan was last seen in Roberrt which was directed by Tharun Sudir. Jagapathi Babu was also seen playing a key role in the film.

