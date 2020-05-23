Lady Superstar Nayanthara to have spellbound action sequences in Netrikann

In her upcoming film Netrikann produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara will be seen performing some power-packed stunt sequences.

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one. This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s first look poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. Apparently, the film will have power-packed action sequences.

Talking about the film, the film’s editor Lawrence Kishore, has revealed that Netrikann will be high on action and it will be a nail-biting thriller. Stating that Nayanthara’s role will be one of its kind, he also reportedly said that she will have some stunning action sequences. In the first look poster, the title’s font was written in Braille which made people wonder if Nayanthara will be seen as a visually challenged person in Netrikann.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Kollywood film Darbar. She will be seen in RJ Balaji directorial, Mookuthi Amman, which will be a devotional genre. She has also been roped in to play one of the four female leads in Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, the other three female leads being Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena. She will be seen playing the leading lady along with Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor.

