Lagori actor Sathish Vajra murdered at 32; Two suspects arrested

Rising star Sathish Vajra was found murdered in Bengaluru recently. Police have already arrested two suspects in connection to the incident. The 32-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood at his RR Nagar residence.

His house owner noticed blood coming out of the house and later found the actor's mortal remains on the property. With the CCTV footage of the front gate camera as a piece of evidence, the house owner filed a police complaint. Going by the reports, the victim returned home in the evening and two mysterious people allegedly attacked him with sickles and managed to run afterward.

Conveying his grief over the sudden demise, lyricist and filmmaker Arasu Anthare, who worked closely with Sathish Vajra said, “I was in a state of shock when I heard the news. He has gone too soon. Sathish was keen on filmmaking, so he used to take suggestions from me regarding editing, direction, and lyrics. Sathish was hard working and ran a saloon alongside acting. He was keen to make a mark as an actor.” Sonu Srinivas Gowda, who co-starred with the actor in Lagori, posted on social media, “RIP. Miss u lot.”

The new-age actor belonged from Maddur of Mandya district in Karnataka. Sathish Vajra stepped into acting as a protagonist with the 2017 drama, Lagori and went on to play supporting roles in several other films. The artist shifted to Bengaluru for his work commitments along with his family.

Sathish Vajra tied the knot with his wife against the wishes of both their families. The actor's better half reportedly died of suicide several months ago. It is believed that it was because of the family's constant disaccord. It is now being assumed that his brother-in-law sought revenge and conspired against the actor. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal surgery goes wrong; Photo of a swollen face goes VIRAL