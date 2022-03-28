Laila all set to make a Kollywood comeback with Karthi's spy thriller ‘Sardar'

Pithamagan fame actress Laila has been away from the Tamil cinema for 16 years. After a long gap, she will be making a comeback with Karthi's upcoming film Sardar. If sources are to be believed, the actor has been roped in to play a key role in the film being directed by PS Mithran.

Billed as an action thriller, Raashii Khanna, Simran, and Rajisha Vijayan will also be a part of the film's core cast. The project will also mark Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's Tamil debut.

Bankrolled by S. Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures, the suspense drama will have music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. George C. Williams is part of the crew as the cinematographer, while Ruben is the editor. The release date for this upcoming spy crime thriller has not been finalized yet. Although, fans are keenly looking forward to Karthi's next.

In the meantime, Laila was last seen in Ajith's 2006 Kollywood flick, Thirupathi. She made a cameo appearance in the movie. Later, the actress moved to Mumbai following her marriage in 2006. She was also one of the judges on the reality TV show Dance Jodi Dance Juniors and further made a special appearance on the TV serial Gokulathil Seethai. She played herself in the Soap opera.

For the unversed, Laila was expected to make a comeback in 2019 with Raiza Wilson headlined Alice. However, the venture failed to take off. Now, the fans are thrilled to see the actress in Sardar.

