Laila movie release LIVE Updates: Twitter reviews, audience response and all about Vishwak Sen's action comedy
A viewer described Laila as a film where every aspect, from writing and direction to music and performances, fell short. They felt the first half was dull, while the second half fared even worse, making it an underwhelming experience for Vishwak Sen and his team. Others shared similar opinions, stating that the film had a slow start and struggled to keep the audience engaged. Once the pace picked up, they found the storyline uninteresting. The background music received criticism, and the comedy was deemed unappealing. Some also pointed out that the interval and pre-interval sequences, along with the twists, lacked impact.
Vishwak Sen took to his X handle to ask his fans for their support as Laila hit theaters. He also urged everyone to set aside any misunderstandings caused by his team before the film's grand release. The actor requested fans to shower love on his film and appreciate his hard work. "There has been a lot of misunderstanding, and I have already apologized on my team’s behalf. I’m one among you. I have come this far without any background thanks to your support. If I win, you all win too. I will portray more interesting characters if you encourage me," he said as quoted by 123Telugu.