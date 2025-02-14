Laila movie release LIVE Updates: Twitter reviews, audience response and all about Vishwak Sen's action comedy

Vishwak Sen took to his X handle to ask his fans for their support as Laila hit theaters. He also urged everyone to set aside any misunderstandings caused by his team before the film's grand release. The actor requested fans to shower love on his film and appreciate his hard work. "There has been a lot of misunderstanding, and I have already apologized on my team’s behalf. I’m one among you. I have come this far without any background thanks to your support. If I win, you all win too. I will portray more interesting characters if you encourage me," he said as quoted by 123Telugu.