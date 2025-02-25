Laila OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy film online

Laila, starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma, was released in theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Directed by Ram Narayan, the film received mixed responses from audiences. Now, it is gearing up for its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Laila

According to a report by Hindustan Times Telugu, Vishwak Sen starrer Laila is expected to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 7. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to arrive on OTT sooner than anticipated, likely streaming within three weeks of its theatrical release.

Official trailer and plot of Laila

The film follows Sonu Model (Vishwak Sen), who runs a beauty parlour in the old city. He is well-known among women for his makeup skills and kind nature. One day, he allows a customer to use his name for an oil brand. This simple act leads to unexpected consequences.

Due to unforeseen events, Sonu is forced to take on the identity of Laila. The film then unravels the reasons behind this transformation and its aftermath. While some viewers loved the comic timing of the actor in the movie, others found it rather uncomfortable.

Cast and crew of Laila

Laila is a film directed by Ram Narayan and written by Vasudeva Murthy. It is produced by Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens. Vishwak Sen takes on a dual role, portraying Sonu Model, a barber with modeling aspirations, and Laila, a woman.

On the other hand, Akanksha Sharma plays Jenny, while the supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Babloo Prithiveeraj as Shankar, Abhimanyu Singh as Rustum, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu, and Vineet Kumar. The film’s cinematography is handled by Richard Prasad, editing by Sagar Dadi, and music composed by Leon James.

Are you excited to watch Vishwak Sen starrer Laila on OTT despite its mixed reviews? Let us know your thoughts about the movie in the comments below.