Laila OTT release: Here's where to watch Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy after its theatrical run

Vishwak Sen starrer Laila hit the big screens on February 14. Directed by Ram Narayan, the film carried huge expectations as the actor played a dual role, including one as a woman. However, it turned out to be a disaster due to negative reviews from netizens on social media. Despite this, the film has secured its OTT partner.

Where to watch Laila

According to a report by OTTPlay, Laila will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. If reports are to be believed, the movie will have an early OTT release and will be available on the platform within three weeks of its theatrical run.

Official trailer and plot of Laila

In Laila, Sonu’s actions put an MLA’s life in danger, triggering public outrage. As tensions rise, both the police and a ruthless man named Rustum go after him. Desperate to escape, Sonu takes a bold step—he disguises himself as Laila. With quick thinking and charm, he manages to outsmart them and stay ahead.

Director Ram Narayan combines suspense and comedy to keep the audience engaged. The trailer promises a mix of thrills and humor. Vishwak Sen takes on a dual role, with his transformation into Laila being a highlight. His performance is expected to connect well with young viewers.

Cast and crew of Laila

Laila is directed by Ram Narayan and written by Vasudeva Murthy, with Sahu Garapati producing the film under Shine Screens. The cinematography is handled by Richard Prasad, while Sagar Dadi takes charge of editing. Leon James composes the music.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen plays a dual role as Sonu, a barber and aspiring model, and Laila, his female disguise. Akanksha Sharma stars as Jenny, while the supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, Brahmaji, and Babloo Prithiveeraj as Shankar. Raghu Babu and Abhimanyu Singh, who plays Rustum, also feature in key roles, along with Vineet Kumar.

Have you watched Vishwak Sen starrer Laila? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.