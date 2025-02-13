Laila release date, plot, runtime, full star cast; here's everything you need to know about Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy

Vishwak Sen starrer upcoming action comedy, Laila, is set to release in theaters tomorrow, February 14. Directed by Ram Narayan, the film has been generating buzz on social media for its unique storyline. If you're excited to watch it on the big screen, keep reading to find out more.

Laila star cast, runtime and certification

Laila features Vishwak Sen in a dual role as Sonu Model, a barber with dreams of becoming a model, and Laila, a woman. Aakanksha Sharma plays Sonu's love interest, while the supporting cast includes Abhimanyu Singh, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan, Brahmaji, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu, Raghu Babu, and Vineet Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Vishwak Sen starrer has received an A certificate from the censor board. According to 123Telugu, the film will run for 2 hours and 16 minutes, including some advertisements and titles.

Laila trailer and storyline

The story of Laila revolves around Sonu, whose actions put an MLA’s life at risk, triggering public outrage. As protests intensify, both the police and the ruthless Rustum begin a relentless search for him. To escape, Sonu makes a drastic decision—he disguises himself as a woman named Laila. Using wit and charm, Laila manipulates a cop and Rustum to stay ahead of danger.

Director Ram Narayan crafts an engaging mix of suspense and comedy, making the film an entertaining watch. The trailer hints at an exciting blend of humor and thrills. Vishwak Sen impresses in a dual role, especially with his striking transformation into Laila. His portrayal is likely to appeal to younger audiences.

During an interview, Vishwak Sen revealed that Sonu faces three major challenges, with only two being hinted at in promotions. He said, as quoted by The New Indian Express, "He faces three major problems, and turning into Laila is his way of escaping them. We showed two but there’s another one hidden. You’ll have to watch the film to know more."

Talking about his transformation, he mentioned that the makeup process was time-consuming as it required nearly two and a half hours. However, he shared his excitement and looked ahead to its grand release.

Are you excited to watch Vishwak Sen starrer Laila in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.