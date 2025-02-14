Laila Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy in theaters

Vishwak Sen starrer Laila has finally hit the big screens today, February 14. Directed by Ram Narayan, the movie opened to mixed responses from viewers following its grand release. If you are planning to watch the film in theaters, don't forget to check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user took to his X handle and shared their thoughts about the film. The viewer felt that Laila was a clueless film where everything, from writing to direction, music, and performances, failed. The person mentioned that the first half was weak, and the second half was even worse. Many called it a forgettable outing for Vishwak Sen and his team.

Other viewers said that Laila started at a slow pace and took time to engage with the storyline. However, they felt that once it picked up, the plot became boring. They criticized the background music and found the comedy cringeworthy. Some mentioned that the interval and pre-interval scenes, along with the twists, were unimpressive.

"#Laila Roddest movie in #VishwakSen career! Not one positive scene. Cringey comedy scenes, full double and vulgar dialogues, and horrendous story. Contender for the worst Telugu movie ever made. How did he agree to this? Epic disaster! 0.25/5," read a review on X.

Another social media user posted, "Utter flop #Laila. A cheap crass A rated movie unfit for not just family and kids but for youth also. Don't waste your time, energy & money on this pathetic telugu movie."

On the other hand, some viewers rated Laila 3 out of 5 and shared positive feedback in the first half. They praised the title card, Vishwak Sen's energy, screen presence, and acting. Many appreciated the comedy scenes and enjoyed the references to Megastar's movies. They felt that the actor delivered a one-man show.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Laila features Vishwak Sen in a dual role alongside Aakanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan and several others.

If have you have already watched Laila in theaters today, then do share your review with us in the comments below.