Laila: Vishwak Sen starrer action comedy falls victim to piracy, leaked online hours after release

Vishwak Sen starrer Laila hit the big screens today, February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Directed by Ram Narayan, the movie has been receiving mixed responses following its grand theatrical release. While moviegoers are still heading to cinemas, it has unfortunately leaked online.

Yes, you read that right! Laila fell victim to piracy just hours after its release and is now streaming on illegal websites in HD quality. The South film industry has been struggling to combat these issues for quite some time. For the unversed, Vishwak Sen's Laila is not the only film that has leaked online in recent days.

Before Laila, films like Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Thandel, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Kalki 2898 AD, Ponman, and several others were leaked online on the day of their release. While some movies remained unaffected by piracy, others faced setbacks at the box office.

Recently, several renowned people from the South Indian film industry came forward to address this matter. After Thandel was screened in an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus, the producer of the film, Bunny Vas, took to his X handle to express his disappointment.

He wrote, "Once again the pirated version of our #Thandel played on the @apsrtc bus (Vehicle No: AP 39 WB. 5566). Piracy harms the film industry and disrespects creators' hard work. APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu, kindly ensure a strict circular is issued, prohibiting the screening of pirated movie footage in all buses across the state."

Take a look at his post below:

On the other hand, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, opened up about this rising issue despite much effort to curb it. He said during a press conference, as quoted by India Today, "Piracy went down for a while thanks to our efforts and the advent of OTT, but it’s rearing its ugly head again. We want to curb it now before it does more damage. People seem to have forgotten it’s illegal to both upload and download such prints."

Advertisement

With Laila leaked online, it remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office.