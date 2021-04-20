Lakshmi Manchu opens up on how she created a healthy dialogue with her daughter amidst lockdown

Lakshmi Manchu who is the mother of a 6-year-old girl, stated that parents' fear of pandemic is instilled in their children.

Apart from her acting skills, Tollywood’s diva Lakshmi Manchu is also grabbing the eyeballs after she launched her YouTube series "Chitti Chilakamma" which is about parenting. One has to agree that the series has been getting good response. She says that parents need to be aware that their fear of the pandemic can affect their children too. Mother of six-year-old daughter Nirvana, Lakshmi feels it is important to have a healthy dialogue with children around what is happening.

“During my generation, we all lived with our grandparents. Now, it is not same with our children just because of the timelines, places we live in, and so on. It’s a different world, it’s a different time. Chitti Chilkamma really speaks to the nuclear family who are now living on their own and raising a child. These are helpful tips coming from a child development expert to make child rearing a happy process and not a stressful process. During the lockdown, even more so I concentrated on things that we are dealing with, like online schooling, staying at home, talking to kids on what this pandemic is about.”

She added that the content is important in times like this as we are all clueless. She said that our fear for the pandemic is being instilled in our children. She insisted on the importance of physical activities for kids no matter how simple it is. Adding that she takes her child along with her during her workout sessions, she said that it will encourage the kids to move and not be stuck in one place.

