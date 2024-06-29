Lakshmi Manchu shares her views on stars' entourages: 'There are unnecessary people...'

Popular actress Lakshmi Manchu recently opened up about the stars’ entourage on film sets. The actress shared her views on the ongoing talk of the town and expressed how there are way too many people present at the venue who have no work with the project.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Lakshmi Manchu spoke in detail about the difference between Hollywood and Indian cinema. She pointed out how in India, there are just too many “unnecessary people” on set, unlike Hollywood.

She said that in Hollywood, actors pull their chairs, and there’s just one makeup and hair person for the main cast. The actress went on to state that in India, there are a lot of people on set. She said, “Kyu chaahiye itney log? (What’s the need to have so many people?)”

Manchu added that every actor brings along four or five people. She said, “The makeup artist has an assistant, the hair person has an assistant, and even the spot boy has an assistant. What is going on?”

Moreover, the Budugu actress discussed the cultural differences between Bollywood and South industry. Manchu said that each film industry in India is different in terms of its nuisances, and it is up to actors how to deal with them.

Lakshmi Manchu on being a victim of patriarchy

Recently, Lakshmi Manchu grabbed headlines when she opened up about being a victim of a patriarchal society. Talking about her obstacles in moving from Hyderabad to Mumbai in search of better work, she mentioned that her family was the “roadblock.”

She said, “There was only one roadblock, my family. They didn’t let me move for the longest time.” The actress further stated that she belongs to a close-knit family, and they asked her why she wanted to be a small fish in a big pond. She said, “They had their own qualms.”

The actress moved to Mumbai last year in search of better work opportunities.

Lakshmi shocked everyone with her honest and bold remarks. However, in another interview with the Indian Express, she denied calling her family a roadblock. Further, she called the headlines misleading and described herself as nothing without her dad.

For the uninitiated, the Anaganaga O Dheerudu actress is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu and sister of Vishnu Manchu.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Mohanlal's Monster. Directed by Vysakh, the film was a Malayalam action thriller released in 2022. It also marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry.

