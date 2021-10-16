Lakshmi Manchu trolled on her tweet about Vishnu Manchu's swearing in ceremony for MAA; Here's how she reacted

Vishnu Manchu will take oath as an MAA President today on October 16 and Telangana Minister is expected to be the Chief guest. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Vishnu Manchu's sister Lakshmi Manchu sent him blessings for commencing the new journey to 'change the world' and soon after the tweet, she was trolled.

Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "@iVishnuManchu's swearing-in ceremony as the President of the Movie Artist Association. All the very best and all my blessings as you commence your new journey to change the world. I'm so proud of you and cannot wait to see what's about to unfold!."

A Twitter user commented on it, "Along with the world, please change the galaxy also anna...@iVishnuManchu." The other wrote, "Change the world? Are you sure. Heights of exaggeration. Come on, it’s just small association called MAA. Chill."

The world after Manchu Vishnu's swearing in ceremony as MAA president. Let's go fam. pic.twitter.com/HU4DYrMsPb — Mr.Snow (@CrowBastard_) October 16, 2021

To Change the world ahh pic.twitter.com/EFpKu8MIdW — AJITH Telugu Trends (@APAjithFans) October 16, 2021

Along with world, please change the galaxy also anna...@iVishnuManchu — common man (@alphabetagama_2) October 16, 2021

Change the world? Are you sure. Heights of exaggeration. Come on, it’s just small association called MAA. Chill. — Bulleteer (@zulushiv) October 16, 2021

Change the world???OMG what u guys thinking .. — Anand kumar (@anandveerakumar) October 16, 2021

On being trolled for her statement, "change the world", Lakshmi Manchu gracefully accepted the error and replied, "Calm down people! Shooot... always ready to jump. Maybe I should have said change the world of our Association."

Calm down people! Shooot... always ready to jump.

Maybe I should have said change the world of our Association — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 16, 2021

To unversed, Vishnu Manchu defeated veteran actor Prakash Raj to win the presidency post. The elections took place on October 10 and who's who from the film industry like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Mohan Babu, Nitha Menon, Akhil Akkineni among others were clicked to cast their votes.

"I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can," Vishnu Manchu tweeted after winning on October 13.

