Lakshmi Menon hints at her relationship status; Says marriage system is overrated

Kumki actor Lakshmi Menon mentioned about her relationship status while having an interaction with her followers on her Instagram space.

Lakshmi Menon recently took over the internet after she expressed her opinion on the reality show Bigg Boss. She stated that she was not ready to clean plates and bathrooms used by someone else. When the comments received a backlash, she released a video saying that she stood by what she said and there was no necessity for her to prove her stand or explain her way of living to anyone. Now, has created a storm yet again.

While having an interaction with her fans on her social media space, she asked her fans to ask her anything. One of her followers asked if she was single. Replying to the question, she said, “Nop” and added a sticker with a girl blushing. Another follower asked her about her opinion on marriage, to which she said she thought the whole system of marriage was overrated. While she has not openly mentioned her relationship status, she has hinted about the same.

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that she will be seen as the leading lady in Karunas starrer rural drama. The film is a sequel to the actor’s 2009 film Dindigul Sarathy. However, during an interaction with an online news portal, she cleared the air saying that she was not playing any role in the film. She also clarified about a photo with actor Karunas, saying that it was taken on the sets of her film with Karthi, Komban.

