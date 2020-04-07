Lakshmi Menon put aside marriage plans after being roped in to play female lead in Vikram Prabhu starrer?

Lakshmi Menon has dropped her wedding plans with a doctor after she was approached to play the female lead in a Vikram Prabhu starrer.

Kollywood actor Lakshmi Menon started her career in entertainment when she was as young as 15. She made her debut as female lead Sasikumar directorial Sundara Pandiyan. The rural drama had the director himself in the lead role. The film turned out to be a huge hit and Lakshmi Menon rose to instant fame. Her second film with Prabhu Solomon was yet another blockbuster. Titled Kumki, the film had Vikram Prabhu as the lead actor and Lakshmi Menon was lauded for her amazing performance.

Later, she went on to act in a bunch of movies including Kutti Puli, Pandiya Naadu, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Jigarthanda to name a few. Though she did not gain the name of a ‘mainstream heroine’, she shared the screen space with megastars including Thala Ajith and Jayam Ravi. However, she has not been seen in films in the recent past. Reports had that she settled down in her native state Kerala and started a dance school.

Now, new reports have emerged stating that Lakshmi Menon had plans to tie the knots with a doctor. While the wedding plans were apparently going on, she was approached to play the female lead in a Vikram Prabhu starrer, after which she dropped the wedding plans. Reports suggest that she is now keen on getting on board the movie and make a reentry to the entertainment industry. We have to wait till the COVID-19 situation settles down to know more about it in detail.

Credits :Tamil Asianet

