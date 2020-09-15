Lakshmi Menon, Rio Raj rumoured to be taking part in the 4th season of Tamil Bigg Boss

While the makers have released some promo videos and teasers so far, several people starting from TikTok fame Elakiya to Vanitha Vijayakumar are being rumoured to be taking part in the 4th season.

Tamil reality show Bigg Boss’ 4th season is all set to be started. The makers have been releasing teasers and promo videos for the show and it goes without saying that the show has many followers who are waiting to know the contestants. Now, media reports suggest that Lakshmi Menon and Rio Raj will be taking part in the show. However, an official update about the show’s contestants are still awaited. Well, it looks like fans are in for an amazing treat if reports turn out to be true.

Apparently, the makers are holding final rounds of talks with Rio Raj and it will be confirmed soon. Lakshmi Menon shot to her fame after her debut film with Vikram Prabhu titled Kumki. She also shared the screen space with Thala Ajith in the film Vedalam. Earlier reports suggested that Vanitha Vijayakumar, who took part in the show’s previous season will be a contestant in this season as well.

Hearsay has that the 4th season will be launched in the first week of October, which is peak festive season. The work on the show is currently happening at a fast pace with the house being constructed on the outskirts of Chennai. Kamal Haasan has already shot for a few promos that are expected to be released in the coming days. The official Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 promo has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August, revealing this season’s first look.

