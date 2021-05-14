Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki directer Nandyala Ravi dies due to COVID 19 issues; Naga Shaurya mourns his demise

Nandyala Ravi was tested positive for COVID 19 a while ago and was battling the deadly virus in a hospital in Hyderabad.

The COVID 19 wave is getting deadlier and scarier with every passing day. The second wave has claimed way more lives than one could have imagined. Not just commoners but several celebrities have also been seen battling the deadly virus and the struggle doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. And while this pandemic has killed several talented people, another name has joined the list. We are talking about Tollywood writer-director Nandyala Ravi who is known for movies like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Orey Bujjigaa and Power Play.

According to media reports, Ravi had died of COVID 19 complications in a hospital in Hyderabad. The media reports suggested that while he was hospitalised for a while, he didn’t respond well to the treatment and passed away on Friday morning. Needless to say, Nandyala Ravi’s demise came as a shock to many people. Amid this, Lakshmi Rave Maa Intiki actor Naga Shaurya has been in deep shock with Ravi’s demise and mourned the same. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Naga tweeted, “Shocked by the news, You fought till the last. #NandyalaRavi My Deepest Condolences.”

Take a look at Naga Shaurya’s tweet:

Shocked by the news,

You fought till the last:(

#NandyalaRavi

My Deepest Condolences pic.twitter.com/UKvH8NxThv — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 14, 2021

Interestingly, during his battle with COVID 19, several celebs had come forward to support him. While megastar Chiranjeevi had arranged for all the requirements. On the other hand, comedian Saptagiri and producer K Radha Mohan also contributed Rs 1 lakh each financial assistance to the director and even kept an eye on Ravi health condition. However, despite all the efforts Nandyala Ravi’s health continued to deteriorate and lost his battle to COVID 19.

