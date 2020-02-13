Lakshmy Ramakrishnan returns to small screen after Solvathellam Unmai; Check details

Senior actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, who stayed out of small screen after Solvadhellam Unmai, is all set to make a come back in the small screen with a new talk show, Nerkonda Parvai.

Apart from being an actor and an award-winning director, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is very well known for her popular talk show, Solvathellam Unmai, in which she had helped several families straighten up their lives for Zee Tamil TV channel. After a court order, the TV channel stopped telecasting the show, after which Lakshmy entered the web space. Now, Lakshmy is all set to be back on Television with another talk show, Nerkonda Paarvai.

The Times of India quoted a source as saying, “Lakshmy was on a sabbatical, taking some time off from TV after Solvathellam Unmai. She is doing another show, Naan Veezhven Endru Ninaithayo, for the web space. And now, she’s going to return to the small screen with Nerkonda Paarvai.” The show will start airing from February 17 and it will be aired in Kalaignar TV. Apparently, the show is all about the small mistakes that we commit in our daily lives which are morphed into big crimes.

There is a need for such a platform, esp for people who feel the urge to talk, share and that is why this genre has no end!! Will make sure the participants’ welfare is first priority the many many msgs requests have pushed me back to square1 ,https://t.co/rUxxPhDQuA pic.twitter.com/4K7CF4fSuB — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) February 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan shared a promo of the show and wrote, “There is a need for such a platform, esp for people who feel the urge to talk, share and that is why this genre has no end!! Will make sure the participants’ welfare is first priority the many many msgs requests have pushed me back to square1.” While we all know that Lakshmy ruled the prime time with her previous talk show, it is expected that she will be back with the same charm and provide easy solutions to big problems.

