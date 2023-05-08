Lal Salaam: Are fans upset with Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen Bhai from Aishwaryaa's directorial?

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back in direction after half a decade with an upcoming film titled Lal Salaam. On May 8, the makers unveiled the first look of Rajinikanth, who is playing a cameo role in the film. The actor turned 'everyone's favourite bhai Moideen Bhai' and is seen looking super stylish in a kurta pyjama with sunglasses. The first look is currently going viral on the Internet.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is directing her father in her directorial film, shared the first look on social media and said 'blessed'. She wrote, "Honoured and blessed appa ! the entire team of #LalSalaam always needs your blessings!." The poster revealed that Thalaivar will play the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth 'everyone's favourite Bhai is back in Mumbai.'

Check out Rajinikanth's first look from his daughter Aishwaryaa's film Lal Salaam

Fans' disappointment with Rajinikanth's first look

The poster has been receiving mixed responses from fans as some pointed out that the quality is very bad. In the comment section, several fans expressed their disappointment about how the poster looks photoshopped. A user wrote, “They could’ve just created a poster with Thalaivar’s airport look. This edit is not up to the mark. What is this?" Another fan commented, "Please do a good photoshoot with Superstar and ask the designer to do gr8 posters .. please make him a wear a wig otherwise it might be a letdown."



About Lal Salaam

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years. She is known for helming blockbuster film 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that the highlighted journey of stunt choreographers.

Lal Salaam features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan are also playing key roles. The film is scheduled for a grand release on August 11.

