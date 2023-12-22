Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth to be postponed further from Pongal release?
As Pongal releases are gearing up, it seems that Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial film Lal Salaam is getting postponed to a later release date. Check it out!
Lal Salaam, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial sports drama film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles has been in the works for quite some time now. The film which has Superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role is scheduled to release in theaters on the occasion of Pongal, next year.
According to a recent report, it seems that the makers of Lal Salaam are opting out of the Pongal race with two other major releases also slated to release on the occasion. Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet by the makers, speculations in the matter have surfaced.
Lal Salaam to postpone further from Pongal release?
Earlier, it was reported that the makers of Lal Salaam are opting for a Pongal release with even Superstar Rajinikanth releasing a special video of the film coming on time, on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Likewise, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi alien film Ayalaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh and directed by R Ravi Kumar is finally set to arrive in theaters on the occasion of Pongal. Making the Pongal race more interesting, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is also locked in for a release in the festive season.
Moreover, major Telugu releases are also eyeing the Sankranthi date including Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Considering all these films, postponement might be in the cards for them too, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.
More about Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam, written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth makes her 3rd feature film after the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai. The film which is a sports drama has Vishnu Vishal in the leading role with Vikranth playing a leading character alongside him.
As the film has Rajinikanth in a special role, in a recent birthday special video, the makers also released a glimpse of the superstar's character. The film also has a technical crew of artists like AR Rahman, Vishnu Rangasamy, and B Pravin Baaskar handling the music, cinematography, and editing of the film. Lal Salaam also has a special cameo appearance by Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev.
ALSO READ: Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals plans for Rajinikanth starrer; says Kamal Haasan was first to wish him
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles