Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth to be postponed further from Pongal release?

Lal Salaam, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial sports drama film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles has been in the works for quite some time now. The film which has Superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role is scheduled to release in theaters on the occasion of Pongal, next year.

According to a recent report, it seems that the makers of Lal Salaam are opting out of the Pongal race with two other major releases also slated to release on the occasion. Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet by the makers, speculations in the matter have surfaced.

Lal Salaam to postpone further from Pongal release?

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of Lal Salaam are opting for a Pongal release with even Superstar Rajinikanth releasing a special video of the film coming on time, on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Likewise, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi alien film Ayalaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh and directed by R Ravi Kumar is finally set to arrive in theaters on the occasion of Pongal. Making the Pongal race more interesting, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is also locked in for a release in the festive season.

Moreover, major Telugu releases are also eyeing the Sankranthi date including Ravi Teja’s Eagle and Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Considering all these films, postponement might be in the cards for them too, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam, written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth makes her 3rd feature film after the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai. The film which is a sports drama has Vishnu Vishal in the leading role with Vikranth playing a leading character alongside him.

As the film has Rajinikanth in a special role, in a recent birthday special video, the makers also released a glimpse of the superstar's character. The film also has a technical crew of artists like AR Rahman, Vishnu Rangasamy, and B Pravin Baaskar handling the music, cinematography, and editing of the film. Lal Salaam also has a special cameo appearance by Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

