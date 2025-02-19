Lal Salaam OTT release: Where to watch Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal starrer sports action film online after a long delay

Lal Salaam is a Tamil sports action film that was released in theaters on February 9 last year. Starring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, the movie featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the film initially struggled to find an OTT partner but is now set to make its digital debut.

Where to watch Lal Salaam

According to a report by India Times, Lal Salaam will soon start streaming on Netflix. However, more details about its OTT release are yet to be announced.

Official trailer and plot of Lal Salaam

Thirunavukarasu (Thiru) and Shamsuddin are talented cricket players from Murarbad, a village where Hindus and Muslims live in harmony. Their fathers, Manickam and Mohideen Bhai, share a close friendship despite their sons' ongoing clashes. However, political leaders plot to create communal unrest for electoral gain. Raj, a politician’s son, fuels Thiru and Shamsuddin’s rivalry during a cricket match. In a moment of anger, Thiru injures Shamsuddin’s hand, triggering religious tensions.

Raj takes advantage of caste divisions by disrupting the Thiruvizha and seizing the temple cart (Thayr). Thiru, shunned by his village and family, flees to escape threats. Seeking redemption, he competes in cricket matches across villages to raise money for the Thayr. In Bombay, he unknowingly rescues Shamsuddin during a religious clash, ending their feud.

Mohideen steps in to fund the Thayr, but Raj destroys it out of spite. When Ammani, Raj’s pregnant wife, discovers his misdeeds, she compels him to surrender. In the end, Murarbad’s Muslim community helps restore the Thiruvizha, reuniting Hindus and Muslims.

Cast and crew of Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, with a screenplay by Vishnu Rangasamy. The story is penned by Vishnu Rangasamy, while Subaskaran Allirajah has produced the film. Starring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, the movie features cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by B. Pravin Baaskar. Meanwhile, the music is composed by A. R. Rahman.