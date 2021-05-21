‘Lalettan’ Mohanlal’s birthday CDP showing him in intensely dramatic ‘Drishyam 2’ avatar goes viral

The Malayam superstar Mohanlal affectionately called ‘Lalettan’ by fans will celebrate his birthday on 21 May. Fans make a mass birthday CDP for him in Drishyam 2 avatar, the pic goes viral.

One of the biggest superstars in India, Mohanlal who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema will be celebrating his 61st birthday on 21 May. ‘Lalettan’, as he is called affectionately by his fans as his stardom title, Mohanlal enjoys a huge fan following on social media and otherwise. Known for merging realistic acting with a pinch of mass-oriented performance, his last release Drishyam 2 on an OTT platform proved to be a super successful venture taking the franchise forward in a breathtaking way. Ahead of his birthday, Mohanlal’s fans have prepared a CDP for him that is going viral.

In the mass CDP, Mohanlal is standing in his dynamic Drishyam 2 avatar in what looks like a field full of his characters. Mohanlal has done over 164 feature films so far and he is working consistently in the leading parts in films like Lucifer. The CDP (Common Display Picture) will be put up by all his fans who are eager to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Mohanlal had established himself as a huge star in the late ’80s and since then, many generations later, fans have changed and audiences have evolved but Mohanlal’s films still open to a huge capacity in Kerala and other parts of southern India.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam was remade into four languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi which starred in lead. Drishyam 2’s Hindi remake rights have been bought by Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International though the official cast has not been announced yet. Since the story of George Kutty is in continuation, it could be assumed that Ajay Devgn will reprise his role but the official word on this is not out yet.

Credits :Twitter

